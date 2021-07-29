Sheriff Rob Maciol is hosting a large online auction on Thursday and some very valuable items are ready to be bid on to benefit the Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation. The event will come live from Aqua Vino restaurant in Utica and will be streamed on Facebook Live through OCSLEF.com.

Items ready for bid right now online include Robert Esche Team USA Olympic Helmets starting at $1000, unique wine packages, dinner with Sheriff Maciol and a luxury vacation to Mexico.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Foundation (OCSLEF) is Maciol's program to “Put a Face to the Badge” of public safety officers, "engaging the communities we serve in meaningful ways. Through educational programming, community partnerships, and opportunities for open communication," the foundation works to uphold the integrity of local law enforcement and create safer communities in the Mohawk Valley.

Maciol told WIBX that the program is especially important today with so much attention on how police interact with the community. Money raised allows law enforcement to engage and form relationships with the public, and specifically with school age children and teens.

Here are the items up for auction, along with their starting bids at OSCLEF.com.

OCLSEF Live Auction Items

1. Vacation Time: Luxury Four Diamond Mexican Resort

Starting Bid: $1,500

If you're looking for an escape, look no further than this Luxury Four Diamond Mexican Resort! Your resort stay includes 2 adults (option for 2 kids under 12 to stay for free) in one of five beautiful locations: Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Acapulco, Los Cabos or Puerto Penasco! Whether you are looking for a Cirque du Soleil dinner show, a Nicklaus Par 3 Golf Experience, or brilliant white-sand beaches, this is the perfect trip to shake off the quarantine blues. Flights not included, 2 year travel window.

2. Romano Wine Cellar: Premier Pairings

Starting Bid: $1000

Learn the in's and out's of dinner wine pairings with a curated sit-down pairing menu by Feast & Festivities by O'Connors and a tasting of the best wines in the Romano wine cellar. A night of mini-entree pairings with the perfect bottles to match, for 8!

3. Robert Esche Team USA Olympic Helmets

Starting Bid: $1000

2 Helmet set, worn and signed by Rob Esche during the 2006 Olympic Games.

4. Inaugural Season Signed Comets Jersey

Starting Bid: $400

Inaugural Season jersey signed by every member of the first Utica Comets team!

5. The HCCC Freshman Necessities

Starting Bid: $50

Featuring a ton of Herkimer County Community College apparel, this is the perfect bundle for any recent high school grad!

6. Shoot for the Stars: Reid Boucher #24 Signed Retro Jersey

Starting Bid: $650

Retro Style Utica Comet's Jersey, signed by Reid Boucher #24

7. Curated Wines: Imperial Magnum

Starting Bid: $1000

A note from our somolier: "Copious amounts of creme de cassis, graphite, spice box and a whiff of new saddle leather result in a classic, authoritative, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with no hard edges. This big, mouthfilling, textured, multidimensional Cabernet still tastes like an adolescent, and is capable of lasting another 15-20 years." Add this to your cellar today, you'll thank yourself tomorrow!

8. Shoot for the Stars: VIP Game Day Experience

Starting Bid: $600

For the hockey fanatic, enjoy this VIP Game Day experience for 2 with the Utica Comets! Watch warmups from the penalty box, participate in the player tunnel, receive 2 VIP seats to the game and a $100 concession voucher, participate in game day promotions, meet the coach & player of your choice after the game, and receive your own custom Comets jersey!

9. Get Your Home Summer Ready

Starting Bid: $250

Get your home ready for the summer with this backyard bundle! Featuring a ProWash Home Power Wash, an outdoor decor basket, and $100 in Target Gift Cards!

10. Wine All You Want 2022

Starting Bid: $300

This package features 4 exclusive tickets to the Wine All You Want event, to benefit the House of the Good Shepherd! A great charity, an exciting night, and some of the best wine available! Includes a bottle of specialty wine valued at $150

11. Kick Off: VIP Game Day Experience

Starting Bid: $400

For the soccer fanatic, enjoy this VIP Game Day experience for 2 with the Utica City Football Club! Watch warmups from the field, hand off the ceremonial ball, participate in game day promotions, meet the team after the game, and receive a custom Utica City FC jersey and signed ball!

12. BBQ Time

Starting Bid: $600

Everything you need for your next cookout! This package includes a $50 gift card to the Clinton Ale House, a special outdoor folding chair and cooler, and a Quarter Hereford Steer, raised in Holland Patent on Sheriff Maciol's farm! Meat scheduled for delivery in September.

13. Curated Wines: Verity Les Desir Magnum

Starting Bid: $800

A note from our somolier: "Perfect in its own right, and probably my favorite of the three Verite wines I tasted, the absolutely, drop-dead bouquet of the 2005 Le Désir is the most stunningly complex and fragrant display of a blend of Bordeaux varietals (50% Cabernet Franc, 39% Merlot and the rest Cabernet Sauvignon and a touch of Malbec) that I have found in my horizontal tastings of 2005. This wine is just remarkable, and anyone lucky enough to own any of these wines is in for untold joy over the next 25-20+ years." Add this to your cellar today, you'll thank yourself tomorrow!

14. Sports Fanatic: Signed Yankees Collection

Starting Bid: $100

Two limited edition signed Yankee's baseballs, one signed by Ron Guidry and one signed by Roy White

15. Kick Off: Ice Cream Social with the UCFC Devils for 8

Starting Bid: $100

Enjoy an ice cream social with the players of the Utica City Football Club! Includes ice cream from Kookie's Q for 8, with special appearances from some of the players!

16. Shoot for the Stars: $500 Comets Shopping Spree

Starting Bid: $200

Enjoy a $500 shopping spree at the Utica Comets or Utica City Football Club team store! Featuring jerseys, apparel, mugs, glasses, and tons more to gear up for the season!

17. Shoot for the Stars: Elias Pettersson #40 Signed Vancouver Canucks Jersey

Starting Bid: $500

Vancouver Canucks jersey, signed by Elias Pettersson #40

18. Vacation Time: Tuscany Villa and Wine Tour

Starting Bid: $6,500

Enjoy a 7 night stay in this beautiful villa in Tuscany! This trip for 8 includes a 3 course dinner for 8, curated and served by a private chef, and a guided Wine & Cheese tour of the Tuscan countryside. The first of three stops will be a curated wine tasting in Poliziano, a famous "Nobile di Montepulciano," to witness the wine's production and taste some of their most popular wines. The second stop will find you in Monticchiello, a small medieval village hidden in the valley. Finally, the third stop is in the town of Pienza, an amazing town known regionally for their locally produced cheeses, specially the Pecorino Cheese. Flights not included.

19. Fireman’s Friends

Starting Bid: $200

The perfect match for the avid camper and wilderness enthusiast! This package includes a handy fire starter, and an Indian SmokeChaser Pro Backpack with Dual Fire Pumps.

20. Shoot for the Stars: Jeremie Blaine #5 Signed OCSLEF Comets Jersey

Starting Bid: $300

Unique OCSLEF branded Utica Comet's Jersey, signed by Jeremie Blain #5

21. Romano Wine Cellar: Wines Around the World

Starting Bid: $750

Explore a somolier curated tour of the best wines around the world, right here in New Hartford! A pairing of beautiful wines with hearty hors d'ouvres from Feast & Festivities by O'Connors for 8.

22. Vacation Time: Disney World Resort Family Trip

Starting Bid: $5,000

​​This one is for the family! A four night stay at a Disney Resort hotel, including round-trip Coach flights for the family and a $1,000 Park Pass certificate. The perfect way to explore the most magical place on Earth!

23. Shoot for the Stars: Joseph LaBate #16 Signed Breast Cancer Awareness Comets Jersey

Starting Bid: $300

Breast Cancer Awareness branded Utica Comet's Jersey, signed by Joseph LaBate #16

24. Romano Wine Cellar: Bistro Soiree

Starting Bid: $1,500

Join John and Jackie Romano in their one-of-a-kind wine cellar for a filet mignon dinner for 8. Paired with a somolier-curated tasting of the best Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Shiraz, Malbec, and Sangiovese, local cut filet mignon from Michael's Fine Food & Spirits.

25. Shoot for the Stars: Dustin Jeffrey #21 Signed OCSLEF Comets Jersey

Starting Bid: $300

Unique OCSLEF/NY Tool branded Utica Comet's Jersey, signed by Dustin Jeffrey #21

26. Dinner with Sheriff Maciol

Starting Bid: $800

Join Sheriff Robert Maciol and his wife, Tammy, for an all-inclusive dinner party for 6. Enjoy dinner at a Utica classic, Delmonico's, with an incredible wine selection and even better conversation.

