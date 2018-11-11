QB Barkley, Bills Trounce Jets 41-10

Quarterback Matt Barkley joined the Buffalo Bills just two weeks ago but helped kick-start what had been a crippled offense, leading the Bills in a 41-10 rout of the New York Jets on Sunday.

Barkley - who just signed with Buffalo on Halloween - finished 15-of-25, 232 yards and two touchdowns helping the Bills end a four game losing streak as they played their fourth game without rookie signal caller Josh Allen (elbow). LeSean McCoy had by far his best game of the season thus far, rushing for 113 and two TDs.

The BIlls defense quashed backup QBJosh McCown who seeing his first regular season action of 2018 as rookie San Darnold sat with a foot sprain. The Jets went 3-and-out on their first four possessions and were held to 199 yards of offense for the day. Buffalo sacked McCown three times and intercepted him twice.

Robert Foster reeled in three catches for Buffalo, totaling 103 yards. Zay Jones had eight for 93 and a score.

The Bills (3-7) have a bye then host Jacksonville. GET CHEAP BILLS TICKETS!

The Jets (3-7) re also headed into a bye and will host New England the following week.