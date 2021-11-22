Queen Elizabeth II Attends Christening of 2 Great-Grandsons

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has attended a double christening for two of her great-grandchildren.

The 95-year-old British monarch watched the baptisms on Sunday of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.

August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys' mothers are granddaughters of the queen, who has 12 great-grandchildren.

Concerns about the monarch's health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital and then was told to rest.

She had planned to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 14 but pulled out after spraining her back. She returned to public duties last week.

The Best Movies To Watch With Your Family Over Thanksgiving on Netflix Home for the holidays? Need something to watch? Here are our Turkey Day recommendations for the whole family.

See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion Located just off the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, NY, is the historic Burrell Mansion, built between 1886 and 1889 by inventor D. H. Burrell. The estate is now being restored to its original luster and is being used for events, filming and corporate retreats.