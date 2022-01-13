71-Year-Old New York Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Trump

With the constant barrage of COVID-related news, you may have missed this big story from a few days ago. CNBC is reporting that a 71-year-old man was arrested Monday after allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill former President Donald Trump. A criminal complaint says the man allegedly made threats against Trump and a dozen unidentified members of Congress over the past year to Secret Service offices. The suspect allegedly left several alarming voicemails, according to the NY Post.

The complaint says the suspect allegedly referred to the former President as "Hitler". The suspect from Queens allegedly went on to say how easy it was for him to acquire a firearm, and that he would stand up to fascism. The suspect allegedly said he'd carry out his mission if Trump did not leave office after losing the 2020 election.

The threats were referred to as "concrete and scary". A Magistrate Judge Vera Scanlon ordered the suspect to be released on a $50,000 bond backed by his brother. He has also been ordered to be evaluated for alcohol treatment and mental illness, and to be tracked with a GPS device and adhere to home curfew.

His defense attorney argues that he'd been arrested much sooner if there was any actual danger.

Meanwhile, someone in Trump's current hometown in Palm Beach, Florida isn't taking too kindly to some out-of-staters (particularly New Yorkers) in their neck of the woods. They even have a message that they've left on the vehicles with New York license plates, according to police.

The Tampa Bay Times says the stern warning came by way of fliers that were placed on the vehicles of tourists parked in Palm Beach. Police say whoever put these fliers on the New Yorkers' rides do not want anyone "woke" in their town.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

25 Hudson Valley Locations Featured in Movies The Hudson Valley, or the new Hollywood? The Hudson Valley has been featured in many movies over the years, and it's not stopping. From recent hits like A Quiet Place (2018) to modern- classic films like The Departed (2006), The Hudson Valley has been a low-key hot spot for locations. Due to tax incentives, beautiful locations, and the growth of independent filmmaking, the Hudson Valley will continue to thrive as a valuable destination for filmmakers.

So, we compiled a list of 25 Hudson Valley locations featured in film. This list includes blockbuster hits and independent films too. We hope you enjoy reading through, and learn more about The Hudson Valley and film!