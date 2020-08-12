Rabid Skunk Found in Rome

A skunk in Rome has tested positive for rabies.

The Oneida County Health Department says it received confirmation from the Wadsworth Lab in Albany on Tuesday. One adult who came in contact with the skunk is undergoing post-exposure treatment.

Health Department officials remind everyone about the possible signs of rabies in an animal, which can include the animal acting strangely, acting mad or coming unusually close to humans, or foaming or drooling from the mouth. Officials say it's best not to approach animals you do not know.

Additionally, a public rabies clinic for dogs, cats, and ferrets scheduled in the town of Annsville next month is completely booked, officials say. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

