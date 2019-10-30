RCIL Commends Local Leaders For Improving Accessibility

Officials with the Resource Center for Independent Living are commending local leaders for their proactive actions to improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Utica Comptroller Bill Morehouse has unveiled signage in his office designating a priority lane for senior citizens and disabled individuals.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo have allocated funding to upgrade the bathrooms at Utica and Rome City Halls to be accessible.

And construction is underway on a new accessible bus shelter on Liberty Street in Rome.