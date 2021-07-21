Ready To Rumble? See All Your Favorite Superstars When WWE Returns To Upstate New York

It's been over 2 years, but finally, a crowd will be able to gather in Upstate New York to see WWE.

There is certainly something magical about seeing WWE live and in person. There is just a vibe in the air and a feeling coming from the crowd. The pandemic certainly put a halt to that. Sure, WWE never took a break, even in the hardest times of the pandemic, but they also never saw a crowd until April. Even in April for Wrestlemania, the restrictions were still high.

Well, now with the relaxation of the restrictions, we can finally be in a crowd again for sports. Or in this instance, sports entertainment. The Times Union Center in Albany will be host to WWE Supershow on Sunday, September 12th. Sure, it's a house show, but it's a live show nonetheless.

It is sure to be a wild time when you see all the Superstars you know and love live. Why will it be wild you ask? Have you been watching the product for the last week? WWE just finally hit the road again and they are treating fans to some amazing moments. We saw a really great comeback from John Cena this past Sunday at Money In The Bank. We also saw a few ladder matches that mesmerized us. A few debuts and returns like Goldberg, Finn Balor, and Karrion Kross. Plus the return of Jeff Hardy using his beloved "No More Words" entrance music.

Advertised for the show in Albany will be,

"The Almighty" Bobby Lashley

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

"The Original E.S.T" Bianca Belair

Rey & Dominick Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

"The Viper" Randy Orton

Just a few of the names, you know more will be there. Are you excited for a chance to see WWE live with a crowd again?

