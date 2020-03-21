Real Estate Showings Suspended Until Further Notice After Sunday

The local Real Estate market is the latest domino to fall in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Effective on Sunday, March 22nd at 8 p.m. all New York State Licensed Real Estate Salespeople will be prohibited from showing and properties or holding open houses.

The directive came from the local Mohawk Valley Association of Realtors with guidance from Governor Cuomo and The New York State Association of Realtors.

In a memo sent to Real Estate agents Saturday NYSAR wrties,

The governor specifically mentioned real estate activities in his press conference stating, “I don’t know who you think you’re going to rent an apartment to now anyways if you kick someone out…by my mandate you couldn’t even have your real estate agent showing the apartment. Same with commercial tenants.” As such, it is believed that all showings and open houses will be prohibited after Sunday evening. Furthermore, all brokerage offices will also need to close Sunday evening. Licensees are still able to work from home.

If you have a home currently listed, it will not be allowed to be shown and even home inspectors have been prohibited from inspecting homes purchased as well.

There is no word on when showings will be able to resume, but obviously with the nature of the business it is imperative for everyone to stay home if need be and wait this out.