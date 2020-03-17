Red Cross Facing Severe Blood Shortage Due To Coronavirus

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage because of an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

23 blood drives have been cancelled in the Eastern New York Region, resulting in 674 fewer donations.

More than 80 percent of the blood collected by the Red Cross comes from blood drives.

The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-Red CROSS.