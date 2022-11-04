Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The season starts earlier and earlier it seems. Your favorite store may be filled with Christmas lights before the Halloween costumes were even put away and radio stations are playing all Christmas music! If that is not enough to put you in a good mood, you may want to consider giving blood.

The American Red Cross is offering a 10-dollar e-gift card to individuals who donate between today and Tuesday, November 22nd. All blood types are needed and donations are used to help people recover from things such as serious illnesses and medical procedures. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-733-2767.

You may still donate blood, platelets or plasma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.


