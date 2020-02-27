Remembering New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr

Today marks the 14th year anniversary of the death of New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr.

Corr was shot and killed in the line of duty on February 27, 2006 while chasing jewelry store robbery suspects.

A Memorial Mass was held this morning at St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente posted the following statement on his Facebook page:

It has been 14 years since New Hartford Police Officer Joseph Corr was killed in the line of duty, and not a day goes by that his department, local law enforcement agencies and the entire community doesn't reflect on the sacrifice he made.

Officer Corr's service and dedication will always be remembered and we will forever mourn his loss and support his family.

Picente says the Oneida County Office Building in Utica will be lit in blue tonight in Corr’s honor.