The Remsen Barn Festival has announced it's plans for 2021. The festival will be put on "pause" until 2022.

The news was announced on Facebook:

With concern and consideration for our residents, participants, guests, and capacity to meet health and safety requirements, we have decided to pause the Barn FOTA until 2022. Additional information will be communicated to vendors by mail in the coming weeks."

The annual festival draws tens of thousands of shoppers and hundreds of vendors to Central New York. The festival was cancelled for in person shopping in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was still held virtually in September of 2020. No word if that will be the option for 2021 yet.

The festival has been held each year, rain or shine, during the 4th full weekend in September on Main Street in Remsen. This will be the second time in over the 40 years the festival has been happening that it has been put on hold.

World's Largest Yard Sale On For 2021

If you're sad about missing the Remsen Barn Fest, you can still get your shopping fix at The World's Largest Yard Sale on Saturday June 12, located at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

If you have stuff to sell … or want to get rid of things around the house…maybe you’re a crafter or own a home-based or small retail business and you’d like to make some extra money. The World’s Largest Yard Sale is the place to do it.

We accept Yard/Garage participants, Flea Market Vendors, Crafters, Home Based Companies, Small Retail Businesses. Home Businesses/Home-Based Companies are those who work from home, book parties, run own internet company, etc., such as Avon-Mary Kay-Pampered Chef-Home Interiors-Candle/Jewelry, etc.

You can register your booth space online here.

