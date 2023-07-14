Scenic Beer and Wine Train Offering Sips and Sights in Upstate NY

A unique attraction is offering once-in-a-lifetime rides through the scenic Mohawk Valley.

Climb aboard the Adirondack Railroad Beer and Wine Train, which departs Utica’s Union Station Friday evening, where you can enjoy a scenic 2-and-a-half hour excursion through the countryside.

159456790 Photo Credit - WerksMedia/Thinkstock loading...

Riders will be able to enjoy a selection of beer and wine during their hour-long journey up to Remsen Station. The Dovetones will be providing live music throughout tonight's journey.

While in Remsen, riders can enjoy snacks and other goodies in the station lobby during the 30-minute respite. The train crew explains:

"Feel free to disembark the train to stretch your legs while our crew switches the engine of the train from one end to the other to pull us back to Utica Station. Inside Remsen Depot there are items in the gift shop available for purchase, as well as a concession stand and restrooms."

Tickets can be purchased online, with first class seats being sold at $55 a seat and coach seats are available for $38.

If you are unable to make it to tonight's train, there are other excursions taking place every other weekend through October.

Other information you should know

The train departs at at 6:30 p.m. sharp from Utica's Union Station and pulls back in at 9 p.m. ET.

Bagg's Square Jeff Monaski, WIBX loading...

This excursion is for those over the age of 21, meaning children are not permitted. Chances are the same can be said for pets.

Ticketholders will be provided a complimentary beer or wine glass. However, outside alcohol is not permitted on the train.

The train is wheelchair accessible for standard chairs, but the train bathrooms are not. However, the station bathrooms are able to accommodate wheelchairs.

Any other questions can be answered by calling the station at 1-800-819-2291 or checking out their FAQ at the bottom of their webpage.

Get our free mobile app