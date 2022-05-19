Barnfest Returns for 2022 to Main Street in Remsen, New York

In 2021 due to coronavirus concerns, officials with the festival decided it was in the best interest of all involved to wait a year for things to settle down.

With concern and consideration for our residents, participants, guests, and capacity to meet health and safety requirements, we have decided to pause the Barn FOTA until 2022. Additional information will be communicated to vendors by mail in the coming weeks."

It was announced on their Facebook page that the Remsen Barnfest will happen September 24 and 25.

What IS Barnfest?

The Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts is a juried arts and crafts festival with over 250 exhibitors and a variety of food and entertainment. The festival is held each year, rain or shine, during the 4th full weekend in September on Main Street in Remsen, NY. Remsen is located 12 miles north of Utica on Route 12. Admission to the festival is free.

What Vendors Will Be at Barnfest for 2022?

Here's just a few of the vendors that Barnfest has featured on their website.

Joan Stier

Kingsley Street -

Matteson's Market

Michael Smith Graphics

Muddy Mary’s Gourmet

Patchwork Plus

Peg’s Yarn Creations

Perfect Treasures

Renaissance Pesto

Ringsroc

Serene & Evergreen

Shutter Shock Photography Art

Silly Goats Soap Co.

Soni’s Suds Soap

Spring Creek Lavender

Squirrel-Eze​

Sterling Works by Jody Inc.

Steuben Art Works

Sticky Dick’s Honey Products

A Teaspoon Of Silver

Tonya Fuller Prints

Tucker Spring Organics

Wildways Photography

The Wine Slushie Guy

Witch Way Home

Woodrich Creations

The Arctic Ermine

Barbara’s Glassworks

Busy B. Apiaries

Chatterwalls

Cheese Filled

Cinnamon Treasures

Creative Images

Deb’s Tree-Ations

Faithful Friends​

Golden Hands Design

Grassy Cow Dairy

Hilltop Pottery

Images By Michael

Jalin of Vermont

How Do I Get Involved?

Allegedly, there is no more room available to be part of the festival as a vendor. However, they are looking for some help to put on the event. If you're looking to volunteer, you can call 315-831-4257 or email remsenbarnfota@yahoo.com.

