Republican Zielinski Announces Campaign For 119th Assembly Seat

Incumbent Democrat Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon will face a Republican challenger in the upcoming race for NY-119.

John Zielinski has announced the launch of his campaign late last week. Zielinski is a Certified Public Account with an extensive business background. Zielinski has held such positions as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Controller and Vice President of Finance and Administration in his 35 year career.

Zielinski said in a statement released by his campaign,

I’m running for State Assembly in the 119th District to bring common sense fiscal management to the State Capitol. The current politicians in office keep taxing Upstate residents to the point where people are voting with their feet and moving out of state. It has to stop!

Zielinski is a Westmoreland native and resides in Rome with his wife Kate. Two of his four children are members of the U.S. Military.

The qualities he feels will make him the right person for the job, according to his campaign statement, include "extensive senior financial, administrative management, economic development and problem-solving experience that includes 4 years in public accounting, over 17 years in manufacturing, and 19 years with commercial, service and non-profit organizations."

Zielinski will face-off against Assemblywoman Buttenschon in the General Election on November 3rd, 2020.