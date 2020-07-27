Restart Oneida County Opening Kits Distributed

Mohawk Valley EDGE, along with Oneida County, New York State, Presto Print and Hummel’s Office Plus, are distributing over 200 Restart Oneida County Reopening Kits.

The reopening kits include NY Clean Hand Sanitizer, personal protection equipment (PPE), disinfectant and reopening signage.

“The coronavirus pandemic has struck a crushing blow to the business community of Oneida County. As we now navigate an economic pandemic, this government is doing everything under its power to restart Oneida County and assist our local businesses through this tumultuous time. We are happy to provide these reopening kits along with our partners and hope they will help ease their burden,” said County Executive Anthony Picente.

If a business has not reviewed the guidance for their industry for reopening or affirmed their compliance, they can visit Forward.NY.gov.

Anyone who needs assistance can reach out to Mohawk Valley EDGE for help.