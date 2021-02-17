Who Has the Best Fish Fry for the Lenten Season?

It's Lenten Fish Fry season in the Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley region and we're wondering which local restaurant has the best fish fry. Who is Number 1?

Everybody seems to have it on the menu. It's a very popular item year round in this area, but the time between Ash Wednesday and Good Friday seems to "kick it up a notch," as the celebrity chefs say.

Let's start with the local fish markets in the area. We have some awesome fish markets around the area that specialize in seafood.

• Kossuth Fish Market 300 Kossuth Ave. Utica

• Whitesboro Fish Market 103 Main St. Whitesboro

• Fat Cat's Fish Fry 200 King St. Herkimer

• Stan's Seafood 726 W Dominick St, Rome

Are we missing your favorite?

Restaurant Fare

From the markets to the grocery stores and restaurants with various menus, so many businesses jump into the "fish fry" menu this time of year, not just the establishments that specialize in seafood.

The region has a handful of seafood specialty restaurants including the Boil Shack in New Hartford, the Chowder House in New York Mills, Red Lobster in New Hartford, Long John Silvers in Oneida, Ocean Blue and Oyster in Utica, and Captain Johns in Sylvan Beach.

The fish fry specials don't end there as most local restaurants, diners, pizzerias and steakhouses offer the Friday Fish Fry menu option, at least on Friday during Lent.

(via Babe's at Harbor Point on Facebook)

During these crazy times, most restaurants also offer delivery and curbside pick up with pandemic restrictions still causing havoc in CNY. Most orders come with a side of fries and cole slaw.

So who does it best around here? Where can we find the very best Friday Fish Fry this week? Send us a message on the WIBX app, call into the Keeler Show weekday mornings from 6 'til 9 at 315-736-0186, or post it on our Facebook page. We'll be announcing our list of the area's most popular very soon.