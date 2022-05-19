Out of the top 50 richest counties in New York State, here is where the CNY counties rank.

Is Central New York Rich?

Stack of one hundred dollars bills on wooden desk OlyaSolodenko loading...

That is a tough question to answer. In comparison to some regions of the state, Central New York doesn't do too bad. Stacker put out a list, but they didn't rank every county in New York. Instead, they only compared the top 50.

How Many Counties Are In New York?

New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and counties names labeled prospective56 loading...

Quite a lot, we actually have 62 counties in total.

Which County Is The Richest In The Empire State?

Background of the hundred dollar bills OlyaSolodenko loading...

Even though below you can see which counties are the richest in Central New York, wouldn't you like to know which New York county is indeed the richest?

If so, here are the top five in New York State.

Nassau County Putnam County Suffolk County Westchester County Rockland County

Get our free mobile app

Notice a trend? They all are downstate, close to New York City.

How Exactly Can You Know Which County Is Richest?

Person's Hand Removing Paycheck From The Envelope AndreyPopov loading...

When Stacker compiled their information, they really compared some basic figures. Those figures consist of how much income residents of the county make, then they find the median. They even compare the figures on a national level.

Let's look at Nassau County for example:

The median household income is $116,100

56.6% of homes earn over $100,000 a year

4.8% earn under $15k yearly.

Get Ready To See The Central NY Counties

With those being the figures for the most well-off county in New York State, where do you think seven counties in Central New York rank? Keep scrolling down and take a look, maybe you're living in a pretty ritzy county.

The Richest Counties In Central New York Overall, in Central New York, our best county in terms of being rich hit #19 overall according to Stacker. Scroll down to see which one came in at that ranking, and see where your county ranks too.

10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2021 It's no secret that when you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where are the 10 most expensive places to live in our state?

Here were the 10 most expensive places to live in New York State for 2021:

10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York In 2021 Where are the 10 cheapest places to live in our state? HomeSnacks looked at the 167 largest cities in New York and ranked them based on several factors of “affordability.”

Here were the 10 cheapest places to live in New York State for 2021:





These 15 New York State Counties Have The Highest Home Prices Buying home across America is expensive. According to Realtor.com , the national median home price for single family homes hit a new record high of $405,000 in March. Where in New York State are the highest home prices?

Based on the most up to date statistics from Realtor.com, these 15 counties have the highest median home prices. Scroll through to see how much they cost and what the largest and/or most expensive home on the market in that county looks like.

21 New York State Counties With The Most Horrendous Commute Times Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?

