Third Country Concert Added to Free Shows at New York State Fair
There was this guy who was announced as a third country artist added to the lineup of free concerts coming to the New York State Fair this summer.
Riley Green will make his debut at the fair on Thursday, September 1. He'll perform his hits “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and "There Was This Girl when he takes the Chevy Park stage at 8 PM.
Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve brought many up-and-coming artists to the Fair and I believe Riley Green is going to show people why he’s so well regarded by country music fans.”
Niko Moon
Niko Moon will also make his New York State Fair debut on Friday, August 26 at 6 PM on the Chevy Court stage. His song, “Good Time,” hit number 1 on the Billboard country music charts and spent nearly half of 2021 on the top 40 pop music charts.
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen was the first country act to be announced for the 2022 fair. Although it's Moon's first trip to the NYS Fair, it's a return trip for Allen who performed in 2019.
When Jimmie Allen performed at the Great New York State Fair in 2019, he was hailed as a star on the rise. Now, currently GRAMMY Award-nominated for Best New Artist and NAACP Image Award-nominated for Outstanding New Artist after being named the Academy of Country Music’s New Male Artist of the Year and the Country Music Association’s New Artist of the Year in 2021, it’s clear Jimmie Allen’s star has risen and shows no sign of slowing down.
Allen takes the Chevy Court stage at 6 PM opening day, Wednesday, August 24. All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.
Chevy Court Concerts
Jimmie Allen, 6 PM August 24, Chevy Court stage
Niko Moon, 6 PM August 26, Chevy Court stage
Gin Blossoms, 6 PM September 2, Chevy Court stage
Night Ranger, 4 PM September 5, Chevy Court stage
Chevy Park Concerts
The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 PM August 25, Chevy Park stage
Foreigner, 8 PM August 28, Chevy Park stage
Boyz II Men, 8 PM August 29, Chevy Park stage
Nelly, 8 PM August 31, Chevy Park stage
24KGoldn, 8 PM September 2, Chevy Park stage
Dropkick Murphys, 8 PM September 3, Chevy Park stage
The New York State Fair runs from August 24 to September 5, 2022. Get all the details including how to become a vendor at NYSFair.ny.gov.