Ripped Off- Troopers Ask for Help Finding Stolen Trailer

State Police in Marcy are looking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle trailer that they believe was stolen on or about a month prior to March 20th.

Troopers say they are attempting to locate an 18-foot trailer that was stolen from a family farm on Eureka Road in the town of Westmoreland sometime between February 25th and March 20, 2023.

The trailer is an 18-foot 2022 Big Tex Equipment Trailer bearing NY Trailer plate CC68818, police say. Troopers added that at the time it was believed to have been stolen, he had only one working tail lamp, and was missing the bottle jacks at the rear, which were previously broken off.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. Anyone with any information can also report tips to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. MVCS tipsters remain 100-percent anonymous and could receive a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution.

If the public has any information about the stolen trailer, they're asked to please contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

