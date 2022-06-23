You Can Own This Beautiful Home In Upstate New York For A Shade Under A Million Dollars

Enjoy country living at its finest in Upstate New York at this beautiful home for sale for just under a million dollars.

This home is located here in the Mohawk Valley/Central New York region in Westmoreland. The address for this listing is 6520 College Hill Road in Westmoreland. It's located on 31+ acres of land, and truly is just gorgeous.

The land is so massive it also offers a second metal outbuilding space for a stable and large fenced-in corral. Every window in the home offers beautiful wooded/meadow views. Outside, a large entertaining patio is complimented by an in-ground pool and hot tub.

This gorgeous, 3400SF, colonial-style home showcases beautiful, wooded meadow views from every angle! 5 BRs, 2 full and 2 half baths, two large family rooms, wood fireplace, dining room, kitchen, finished walk-out basement, finished attic space with walk-out balcony, detached 4-car, 3375SF industrial outbuilding, and large entertainment patio with in-ground pool & hot tub.

What does a home of this size cost? Timm Associates Sotheby's International Realty has this listed on the market currently for $727,000. You can learn more online here.

For those that don't know, Westmoreland is a town in Oneida County. The population was 6,138 at the 2010 census. The town of Westmoreland was first settled in 1748, by James Dean, a missionary among the members of the Oneida tribe. The Town of Westmoreland was formed in 1792 from the Town of Whitestown. In 1802, part of Westmoreland was used to establish the Towns of Vernon and Verona. More of Westmoreland was lost in 1855 on the formation of the Town of Kirkland to the south. You can read more history online here.

