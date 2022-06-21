Buffalo Native Rob Gronkowski Retires; Tom Brady Isn’t Giving Up

Few duos have caused more headaches for fans of the Buffalo Bills than quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Brady had almost a full decade of being a great NFL QB before Buffalo native Rob Gronkowski was drafted in 2010.

Get our free mobile app

Brady and Gronk both left the New England Patriots in 2020 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and proceeded to win the Super Bowl in their first season there; and while they lost in the NFC Divisional Round this past January, the Bucs were the number one seed in the NFC and Brady had his best statistical season of his career.

Gronk has been a free agent this off-season and had not made up his mind on retirement until today, Tuesday, June 21st.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gronk is retiring after 12 years in the NFL. Gronk made it official on his Instagram.

This is Gronk's second retirement, as he initially retired in March of 2019. After sitting out the 2019 season, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite him with Brady.

But would Gronk come back a third time?

According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, he would not be surprised if Brady calls him during the 2022 season and Gronk "answers the call."

Brady echoed that sentiment of wanting Gronk back, as evidence by this pretty hilarious tweet.

Gronk's injury concerns have taken a toll and likely contributed to this second retirement, as it did in 2019.

I would not put it past Gronk coming back in September or October and simply forgoing another training camp...

Tom Brady Was Intercepted By These Buffalo Bills [LIST] Tom Brady officially called it quits. He is a list of every Buffalo Bills player who intercepted him during his Hall of Fame career.

Top 50 Summer Restaurants in Buffalo and Western New York Check out some of the best spots for food and drinks this spring and summer across Western New York!