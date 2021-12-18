Robbery Charges in Dover Lead to Hate Crime Arrest

Authorities are releasing details about a incident that took place earlier this month in Dover.

A caller to 911 emergency services earlier this month told authorities that a group of men had attacked their home, and one attacker had fired a shot with a handgun.

New York State Police were called to a home on Market Street in Dover on December 6, 2021 at approximately 11:53pm. According to police "None of the victims were seriously injured, and the attackers fled on foot with stolen jewelry."

In a written release NYSP said, "An intensive investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined the perpetrators, Joshua A. Benson, age 40, Joshua A Benson Jr., age 23, Nicholas L. Gast, age 34, and Darius L. Robinson, age 19, all from Dover, targeted the victims based on their race. All four were arrested for Robbery in the 1st degree as a hate crime, a class B felony."

In New York a hate crime is defined as "a traditional offense that is motivated by bias." Because the New York State Police believe that the victims were targeted because of their race, the robbery charges are characterized as a hate crime.

All four suspects are being held at the Dutchess County Jail pending a future court appearance. Bail was set at $50,000 cash/$100,000 secure bond/$200,000 partially secure bond for the two younger suspects, Joshua Benson, Jr. and Darius Robinson. The elder Joshua Benson and Nicholas Gast were sent to jail without bail.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All persons arrested are innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

