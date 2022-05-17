Rochester Fans Insult Chicken Riggies, Comets Make Amerks Eat Their Words

Rochester fans insulted Utica through its most famous dish during game 4 of the AHL Northern Division playoffs on Tuesday, now the Utica Comets have forced them to sit at Utica's dinner table on Thursday night. Utica won a "barn burner" in Rochester, outplaying the Amerks 4-2, and forcing a deciding game 5 Thursday night at Utica's Adirondack Bank Center.

The sign being flashed through the glass into the faces of Comets players read, "Chicken Riggies Suck." Utica responded with a fury in the "do or die" game Tuesday night at the Barn in Rochester.

Utica jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st period. But it was in the 2nd period with fans pushing the "Chicken Riggies Suck" sign against the glass that inspired the Comets push the pedal to the metal. Utica would score 3 goals in the 2nd period to take their biggest lead of the series, 4-0, into the second intermission.

In the 3rd period, the Comets would play solid defense to secure their trip home on Thursday night for the 5th and deciding game at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Comets even survived a 5 on 4 deficit early after Rochester pulled their goalie with almost 12 minutes left in the game. The Comets and goalie Nico Daws mounted spectacular defensive in the game defending all but 2 of Rochester's 32 shots on goal. Utica would hold on with Rochester allowing 2 late goals in the 3rd period to clinch the game and send the series finale' back to Utica. Utica had 33 shots on goal.

AJ Greer had 2 goals for the Comets and goalie Nico Daws had a spectacular game, blocking 30 of 32 shots on goal. Utica also spent much of the game shorthanded with several penalties resulting in Rochester power plays, as the Amerks pulled their goalie 3 times in the game in order to grab the 2 man advantage.

Thursday's game is set for 7pm at the ADK at the AUD on Thursday. There are a limited number of seats available for the game at the Comets website.

