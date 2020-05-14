For the second time the Rome Capitol Arts Complex is hosting the Copper City Quarantine Concert. It's scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14th. The concert is a fundraiser designed to and to provide entertainment to those under lock-down.

The first time they hosted the concert it was a huge success and over $2,000 was raised. Event organizers say, "the enthusiasm for live local music was evident in everyone's generous donations who watched the first Copper City Quarantine Concert on May 7, 2020." With the generosity of people watching, Rick Lewis from the Capitol explained a plan to give back to the local artists donating their time during these challenging times.

You can stream the concert on the Rome Capitol Theater, Copper City Brewing Company and 315 Music Facebook pages. The Director of the Capitol Arts Complex, Art Pierce, says,

We love it when musicians donate their time to help us out, but at the same time we are an arts organization and we want to support the artists...they're performing their trade. So what we want to do is use funds from these virtual concerts to fund an actual physical concert and the Capitol Theatre when we're open again, and to hire many of these same musicians. We are working on details and will announce them periodically. We are looking at Spring 2021, with a specific date to be announced.

During this era of COVID-19 it's important to highlight the things that keep us positive and keep our spirits up. You can help those who help keep us optimistic. Take some time to stream this awesome musical event.