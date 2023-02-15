Rome's current mayor says there's more work to be done as she seeks a third, four-year term.

Jackie Izzo joined WIBX 950 to update progress on several city issues, including housing, infrastructure, what she called the downtown construction disruption, and trash collection, among others.

Izzo announced her intent to run for another term earlier this week, and will face a primary challenge from a retired Rome Police detective, Jeffrey Lanigan. No Democrats have announced their candidacy for the office, as of this posting.

The incumbent Republican is touting the city's successes in creating living options for those who may work at Griffiss Business and Technology Park, but live outside the city of Rome.

It's something Izzo has previously identified as a goal for her administration, and one she says is key for Rome's growth.

"We need to bring different housing types into our market to capture those people, and we are doing that. Air City Lofts is very successful...we knew the need was there. The apartments - phases 1 and 2 - couldn't go up fast enough. Phase 3 is 100 more apartments and that will open up this summer. And now, some of the people that work on the park are finally living in Rome," Izzo said, also mentioning the ongoing construction of single family homes at Woodhaven, Delta Luxury Lofts and Apartments, and Copper City Lofts.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades include bridge replacement projects and interceptor line for sewage and the next phase of Rome's water expansion project to provide water service to town of Verona, she said.

Additionally, Izzo discussed the construction disruptions Rome's downtown is facing.

"There is disruption in downtown and people have to be patient. Once we're all completed, I think people are going to be very, very happy with what's happening," Izzo said, adding that her administration has been directly involved in planning and organizing downtown's rebirth.

The city also foreclosed-on and has retaken control of the 'mural building', home to the larger that life-sized depiction of the Paul Revere historic ride.

"Downtown is really a construction zone. In another year or so we'll be able to get back to a more normal life downtown," she said.

Finally, she offered an update on numerous complaints from residents about trash and recyclable collection handled by the private company CWSI.

Izzo pointed to obligations the city must adhere to in the municipal bidding process, "We have to take the lowest bidder," she said.

Garbage and recyclables sitting on front lawns for multiple days is 'unacceptable' Izzo said, citing 'many ups and down since the company took over.' However, the city is working closely with the company to improve service, saying it's problems have gotten noticeably better in recent weeks.

Listen to the full interview here:

