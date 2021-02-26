Rome Man Accused Of Forcible Touching
A Rome man has been arrested for allegedly subjecting a 12-year old girl and a 13-year old girl to inappropriate physical contact.
Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 52-year old Ronald Carollo subjected the two children to the physical contact on two separate occasions in the City of Rome in 2020.
Carollo is charged with two counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and the victims have been offered services through the CAC.
