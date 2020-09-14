Rome Man Accused Of Sexual Contact With A Child

A Rome man has been indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury for allegedly having sexual contact with an underage girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 40-year old David Smith had been sexually abusing the child, who is under the age of 15, from the age of 4 to 13.

Smith is charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, course of sexual abuse of a child, rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

An order of protection was requested on behalf of the victim and services have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.