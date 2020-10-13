Rome Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Contact With Young Girl

A Rome man is under arrest for his alleged actions with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, 36-year-old Carl Croniser smoked marijuana with the female and also had sexual contact with her.

UPD Investigator Titus Ciccone, assigned to the Child Advocacy Center, conducted the investigation.

Officials say Ciccone and Oneida County Investigator Mark Chrysler arrested Croniser and charged him with two counts of Sexual Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Croniser was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Rome City Court on a later date.

Counseling services and an Order of Protection has been offered on behalf of the victim, through the Child Advocacy Center.