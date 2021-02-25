Police: Rome Man Drove Into Syracuse Zoo, Crashed Near Elephant Exhibit
A Rome man is accused of driving his vehicle into prohibited areas of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, nearly striking zoo-patrons and eventually crashing and coming to rest near the elephant exhibit, according to authorities.
The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office say 32-year-old Christopher Russitano faces charges of Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree, Criminal Mischief second, and Criminal Tresspass.
Reports say Russitano nearly hit zoo-goers and employees, driving on walking paths and striking fencing, posts and decking and also damaging walkways. among other things. No guests or zoo workers were injured, officials said.
Authorities say the act was intentional, and say he caused more than $10,000 in property damage at the zoo. Ultimately, his SUV became disabled near the zoo's elephant exhibit.
The reason for the alleged drive-thru zoo visit isn't known. Sheriff's officials tell WIBX 950 when Russitano was arrested he indicated he was simply lost and refused to elaborate further, before requesting an attorney.
When booked on the charges, Russitano was held in police custody without bail.
