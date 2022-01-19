Rome Police are Looking for This Man. Have You Seen Him?
The Rome City Police Department is looking for a local man on criminal charges including Assault in the 2nd degree. 47-year-old Barron J. Robinson is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Robinson is wanted on charges of Assault in the 2nd degree – 1 count, a class D felony, and Menacing on the 2nd degree, an A Misdemeanor, according to Detective Commander Kevin James of the Rome City Police.
WANTED BY THE ROME CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Agency: Rome City Police Department
Name: Barron J. Robinson
DOB: 9/13/73 (47yo)
Description: Black male, 6’0, 180lbs, brown hair, green eyes
Charge(s):
PL 120.05 (02) Assault in the 2nd degree – 1 count (D Felony)
PL 120.14 (01) Menacing in the second degree – 1 count (A Misdemeanor)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
James added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
