Rome Police Department Gets Funding For New Mobile Command Unit

The Rome Police Department will be getting a new tool to help them fight crime.

Senator Joseph Griffo has secured $275,000 in state funding for the purchase of a new mobile command center.

“Public safety is always a priority and I was pleased to help the City of Rome and the Rome Police Department when they asked for assistance with this project,” Griffo said. “This new command post will add a valuable, needed and up-to-date asset to the Rome Police Department and the city’s resources when it comes to fighting crime, battling fires or dealing with any other public safety situation that may arise.

Rome Police Chief Kevin Beach says the new command center will be used as a satellite police station and a command post for things like crime scenes and firefighting operations.

The command center will replace the Rome PD's current command center, which is outdated and in need of major repairs.

The new mobile command unit is expected to be operational and on the streets by next fall.