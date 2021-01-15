Rome Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident On West Dominick St

Rome Police are investigating a “shots fired” incident that happened just after 10:00 Wednesday night on the 700 block of West Dominick Street.

Officers were unable to locate a suspect or victim, but did discover damage by gun fire to Stan’s Seafood at 726 West Dominick and to a vehicle parked down the street.

Anyone with doorbell or surveillance cameras in the area are asked to check them.

If you have any information on the incident, you’re asked to call Rome Police at (315) 339-7715 or submit an anonymous tip at Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.com.

