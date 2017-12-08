Rome Rescue Mission Needs Christmas Donations

The Rome Rescue Mission looking for donations to help provide Christmas meals and gifts to those less fortunate.

The Mission is in need of everything from hams and potatoes to dinner rolls and cheese and crackers for their annual Christmas meal.

Donations are accepted at the Mission on East Dominick Street weekdays from 9:00 to 6:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 to 2:00. Monetary donation are also accepted.

Last year, the Rescue Mission served about 600 Christmas meals.

The Mission is also in need of gifts for children up to age 13.