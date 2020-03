State Police have arrested a Rome woman for a residential burglary on Water Street in the Town of Annsville.

Troopers say 42-year old Christina Scaccia entered the home while the homeowner was sleeping.

The resident was able to identify Scaccia as a suspect after reviewing home security footage of the incident.

Police say Scaccia admitted to entering the home and taking 15 cans of beer, tobacco and cigarette rolling equipment.

She’s charged with burglary.