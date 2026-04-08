Ilion Woman Charged in Herkimer County Welfare Fraud Case

An Ilion woman is facing felony charges after authorities say she fraudulently collected thousands in public assistance benefits, according to Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joseph Servidone.

39-year-old Alicia Jones was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit with assistance from the Herkimer County Department of Social Services. Investigators allege Jones received more than $4,500 in benefits she was not entitled to over a nine-month period. She has been charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, both Class D felonies.

Jones was processed and arraigned in Little Falls City Court, where Judge Brinski presided. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

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The investigation was led by the Sheriff’s Welfare Fraud Unit, which continues to work with social services officials on similar cases, Servidone said.

Welfare Fraud in New York State

New York State continues to report relatively low levels of welfare fraud compared to overall public assistance spending, according to annual data from the state’s Office of the Welfare Inspector General.

The agency reported handling nearly 1,000 complaints in 2024, resulting in about $600,000 in fraud-related restitution recovered statewide.

In earlier reports, investigators reviewed more than 700 allegations in 2022 and recovered over $1 million in improperly obtained benefits, with cases reported in nearly every county.

State officials say the figures show fraud exists but represents a small portion of total aid, with enforcement efforts focused on protecting programs for those who qualify, according to reports from New York State.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Herkimer County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

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