Rome Woman Charged with Stealing Thousands from Non-Profit

A Rome woman is facing charges after police say she stole "several thousand dollars from a local not for profit organization who subsists on primarily charitable donations to provide much needed services to this community."

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 26-year-old Marissa Grant was arrested by the Utica Police Department following an investigation.

The UPD alleges that during a fundraising campaign Grant, who was an employee of the organization, took checks that were written to the charity and signed her name to the back of them, cashing the checks "for her personal gain."

According to a written statement from the UPD, this took place at least three times and "was discovered when another local business realized their donation did not reach the victim organization." The name of the organization is not being released by police at this time.

Grant now faces the following charges:

Forgery in the Second Degree (three counts)

Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (two counts)

Petit Larceny

Grant will answer the charges in court at future date.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

