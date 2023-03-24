Rome Woman in Hot Water Over $30k in Stolen Equipment

Rome Police say a woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing equipment worth approximately $30,000.

Cops say they were called to Bouck Street in Rome for a reported larceny earlier this week. The victim said his surveying equipment had just been stolen, and had seen the equipment being placed into a vehicle by a white female. Police were able to locate the vehicle and the stolen equipment a short time later, and arrested 54-year-old Tracy Bean.

Bean was arraigned on a charge of third degree grand larceny, and was remanded to Oneida County Jail where she is being held on bail.

Police, thought, are still seeking information in the case. They ask anyone with information to share to contact them at the Rome PD TIP line, (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

