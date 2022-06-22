Eclectic Songwriter Bringing His World Tour To Troy This Fall

As summer just begins in the Capital Region, we're starting to get more fall show announcements. Whether you want metal, country, pop, or family singalongs, there are going to be shows for everyone.

I'm looking forward to more shows at the historic Troy Music Hall. While not a summer venue (it's so historic there's no A/C), the Troy Music Hall boasts an amazing atmosphere, intimate performances, and an increasingly impressive lineup.

After announcing upcoming shows for multi-platinum artist Richard Marx and elite Millennial comedian Taylor Tomlinson, Troy Music Hall is putting one of the most eclectic performers and composers of the last 25 years on stage in October.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

With 10 studio albums, two operas, and numerous Shakespearean sonnets put to music in his name, Rufus Wainwright will be performing in downtown Troy on October 1st for his Unfollow the Rules Tour.

This is one of the Juno-winning, Grammy-nominated artist's only thirteen tour dates for the US. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, but Music Hall Members can currently purchase pre-sale here.