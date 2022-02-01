‘Rust’ Death Sparks New Mexico Gun Safety Bill for Actors

By MORGAN LEE, Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after the death last year of a cinematographer from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell on Monday announced he introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel where firearms are present to complete a safety class offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department.

It was unclear whether the Democrat-led Legislature will bring the bill up for debate and a possible vote during a 30-day legislative session that ends Feb. 17.

Baldwin has said he didn't know the gun contained a live round.

