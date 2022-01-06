Ryan Seacrest Still King of New Year’s Eve Television

By DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Rockin' Ryan Seacrest is still the king of New Year's Eve television, no matter what Andy Cohen might say.

Seacrest's ABC show, celebrating its 50th anniversary, reached just under 20 million viewers for the hour surrounding the ball's drop in New York City's Times Square. That's more than double what any other New Year's television show received.

A drunken Andy Cohen, co-hosting CNN's coverage with Anderson Cooper, attracted attention for referring to "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers." Sobered up two days later, Cohen said he regretted making the remark and that he really liked Seacrest.

Cohen also blasted outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, which didn't sit well with CNN executives.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

[carbongallery id="616dc764596bab525e290727”]

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.