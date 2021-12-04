CNN Fires Chris Cuomo After Helping with Brother’s Scandal

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his involvement with his brother's defense.

CNN said Saturday it was still investigating but additional information had come to light. The network had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately."

New Details Come to Light Regarding Chris Cuomo's Role Advising Brother Andrew

CNN did not immediately release additional details.

