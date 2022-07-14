First Look At The 2022 Draft Class In Buffalo Sabres Uniforms

We are just days removed from the 2022 NHL Draft, and the Sabres have just released photos of the class of '22 in the team sweaters.

The Buffalo Sabres selected 11 players overall on July 7th and 8th last week at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The team didn't wheel and deal, as there were no trades and no moves. Just eleven draft picks made by the Sabres

The team started things off by selecting Matt Savoie (9th overall), Noah Ostlund (16th overall), and Jiri Kulich (28th overall) with their three first-round picks on Thursday night.

They then followed it up by drafting the following 5 forwards, 2 defensemen, and a goalie on the draft's second day.

Topias Leinonen (41st overall) - G - JYP U20 (Finland)

(41st overall) - G - JYP U20 (Finland) Viktor Neuchev (74th overall) - F - Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

(74th overall) - F - Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL) Mats Lindgren (106th overall) - D - Kamloops (WHL)

(106th overall) - D - Kamloops (WHL) Vsevolod Komarov (134th overall) - D - Quebec (QMJHL)

(134th overall) - D - Quebec (QMJHL) Jake Richard (170th overall) - F - Muskegon (USHL)

(170th overall) - F - Muskegon (USHL) Gustav Karlsson (187th overall) - F - Orebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell

(187th overall) - F - Orebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson (202nd overall) - F - Frolunda J20 (J20 Nationell)

(202nd overall) - F - Frolunda J20 (J20 Nationell) Linus Sjodin (211th overall) - F - Rogle (SHL)

Their number one pick, Matt Savoie has been compared to Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point, as well as Buffalo Sabres' fan favorite Danny Briere.

With the dust settled on the NHL draft, it's time for the team to focus on free agency. The moves have already started to happen, as they have resigned Victor Olofsson, and Vinnie Hinostroza. More moves are sure to come. You can check out a preview of free agency HERE.

Now, we get our first look at the newest players in the Blue and Gold of the Buffalo Sabres' sweaters!

