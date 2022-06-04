Top 10 Safest Places To Live In New York

Plenty of people will be looking at new homes over the weekend and if you are looking for a safe place to raise a family, check out the Top 10 safest towns in New York.

CCTV Camera World conducted a study and found the safest cities in America and 10 New York towns landed in the Top 25.

The company analyzed the most recent FBI data on crime rates and ranked the top 100 safest cities in America. The rankings were based on the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the country. The total crime rate is all crimes such as violent crimes (murder, rape, assault, etc.) as well as property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson).

The rankings were based on crime stats per 100,000 people and violent crimes were weighted more versus property crimes and non-violent crimes for the study.

New York State is also home to one of the largest and safest cities in the country. New York City was ranked as the 3rd safest big city in America coming in behind El Paso, Texas, and San Deigo, California.

Yonkers, New York was also named one of the top 10 safest medium-sized cities in America. It was rated as the 8th overall safest medium-sized city in the country.

Port St. Lucie, Florida was ranked as the #1 overall safest medium-sized city in America.

Overall according to the crime stats from the FBI, violent crime was increasing while non-violent and property crime was decreasing. Most experts attribute the rise in violent crime to the lock-downs, mask mandates, and isolation that were common with the battle against the COVID-19 virus.So if you are looking to live in the safest cities in New York, Here are the Top 10.

These Are The 10 Safest Towns In New York 10 of the Top 25 Safest towns in America are located in the state of New York.

