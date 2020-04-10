Sangerfield Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

An 81-year-old Sangerfield man is facing sexual abuse charges following an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

Officials say Oneida County Sheriff’s investigators were assigned the case on March 13th.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

During their investigation, deputies say Robert Rink allegedly had sexual contact with a then 12-year-old female in the Summer of 2019.

The abuse is said to have occurred at Rink’s home in Sangerfield.

After the same child turned 13, Rink allegedly had sexual contact with her again in March of 2020.

Investigators arrested Rink on April 9th and charged him with 2 counts of Sexual Abuse and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.