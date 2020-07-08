Sangertown Square, Destiny USA to Reopen Friday

The lights will be on and the doors unlocked at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, and at Destiny USA in Syracuse on Friday.

In fact, Pyramid Management Group says it will reopen all of its properties across New York State to in-store shoppers on Friday. This comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier on Wednesday that malls in the state can reopen starting on Friday as long as they have an enhanced HVAC filtration system - specifically MERV filtration (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) - one that is capable of filtering out the coronavirus.

In a statement released Wednesday, PMG says the governor's announcement is great news for their tenants and employees, adding that they look forward to restoring their shopping centers to their dominant positions as economic drivers in their respective regions. The statement also says are 'ecstatic' to welcome back customers in a safe and responsible manner:

The Governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located. With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions. We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months. This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward. We look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State.

Since Cuomo shut down malls in late March, nearly all businesses at Sangertown have been shuttered. Target was allowed to remain open as an essential business throughout. More recently, stores with their own entrance at each wing of the mall were allowed to reopen: Dick's Sporting Goods, Boscov's and Macy's.

Pyramid Management's New York properties include Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Destiny USA in Syracuse, Crossgates and Crossgates Commons in Albany, Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie and Walden Galleria in Buffalo.

