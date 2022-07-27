Sangertown Square Mall is getting a new tenant and it's a retailer with its first location in Central New York.

Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers will be opening in New Hartford sometime in late 2022. The family-owned and operated jewelry retailer will offer a selection of engagement rings, diamond fashions, and gemstone jewelry in a 1,300 sq. ft space in Center Court.

Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers is a fourth-generation jewelry retailer from Illinois that has been in business for over 100 years. The company is mainly located in the Midwestern United States with one location in Western New York in the Walden Galleria. The Sangertown store will be the second New York state location as they continue to expand into the east.

Beyond Reality

If you like escape rooms you're going to love a new era of gaming in Central New York. It's 'Beyond Reality' and you have to see it to believe it inside Sangertown Square.

Steve Shaver, Blake Arcuri, and Jimmy Costello have been friends since they went to Mohawk Valley High School together. They bonded over gaming. "It was a way for us to hang out and interact," says Shaver. "We wanted to offer the same for the community. A place where people can connect with each other while having fun."

That place is Beyond Reality, literally.

6 Virtual Reality Escape Rooms

What started as an idea about a year ago has turned into state-of-the-art virtual reality escape rooms, 6 to be exact. We went under the sea to the 'Depths of Osiris' and it was out of this world. Tad, Carl, and I worked together, finding clues to escape our underwater prison while dodging sharks and those stupid crabs that kept stealing our shells.

Beyond Reality at Sangertown Square

Beyond Reality is located across from Dick's Sporting Goods in the Sangertown Square Mall and is open 7 days a week from 11 am -7 pm.

Contact Beyond Reality at (315) 790-5092 or check them out on Facebook or at BeyondRealityny.com.

