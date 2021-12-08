Santa Will Be Touring New Hartford For 2 Special Days

He's busy making a list, and checking it twice this time of year. Santa will take a brief break for two special days touring New Hartford New York.

According to the New Hartford Fire Department, Santa Claus has sent a special letter saying that he loved touring the town and village so much last year by truck, that he wants to come back again. The difference for 2021, he won't be doing it just for one day, but this time for 2021 two days.

You can catch Santa touring New Hartford on Saturday December 18th at noon. Santa will be touring the upper parts of the town, which include Chapman road, an the Higby road area.On Sunday December 19th at noon, Santa will be touring around through the manors, Cherrywood and Applewood communities.

Santa will be passing by the entrance of Bradley Elementary on both days for anyone that would like to see Santa and is not on the route! This will be at noon on both days!"

Make sure you and your family are outside to wave the big man on through New Hartford.

You’ll Be Able to See Santa Claus in Central New York Malls Again

If you can't catch Santa driving through New Hartford, the magic is back as both Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Destiny USA in Syracuse have announced that Santa will be back in the building for the month of December.

Sangertown Square sent out an email to all subscribers saying that Santa will be back in town through Christmas for all the boys and girls to give their lists of what they want for Christmas.

New this year at Sangertown is Santa's Christmas Pajama Party, and Santa Cares will be back for children with sensory disabilities. You can read more here.

