Satellite images show China built mock-ups of US warships

BEIJING (AP) — Satellite images show China has built mock-ups of U.S. warships in its northwestern desert, possibly to practice for a future naval clash.

China is massively upgrading its military, and its capability and intentions are increasingly concerning to the United States.

The images captured by Maxar Technologies show the outlines of a U.S. aircraft carrier and a destroyer at a desert location in Xinjiang. The independent U.S. Naval Institute says the mock-ups are part of a new target range.

China has emphasized countering other naval forces in building up its military and has concentrated its vessels in the South China Sea.

The U.S. Navy remains predominant, but its ships are spread across several regions where U.S. interests lie.

