Save Money at Boscov’s By Helping Crime Stoppers

There's a lot of talk about saving money on Amazon Prime, but you might be able to find bigger savings at your local Boscov's and be able to help Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at the same time.

On Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 14-15), Boscov's is running their "Friends Really Helping Friends" campaign at their New Hartford store, as well as online. It's easy to do and will save customers 20-percent off their purchase, while giving 5-percent of the total bill to the Mohawk Valley chapter of Crime Stoppers.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is an organization that encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that inhibit community involvement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers provides a telephone number and "Web Tips" to encourage citizens in the community to volunteer vital information helpful to law enforcement agencies to fight against crime. Tips can be given through the website, app or by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS). Callers remain completely anonymous and can receive a cash reward if their tip results in an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.

Here's how to give to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers through Boscov's Friends Really Helping Friends campaign. Shop in the store or online through 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 15th. At checkout purchase a $5 Saving Pass and then select Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers as your charity. Not only will you get 20% off your purchase, but Boscov's will donate 5% back to Crime Stoppers. It's that easy.